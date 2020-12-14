Gallery
Pictures: Santas on the Run goes freestyle for Children’s Hospice
- Credit: Archant
People in North Devon were among an army of fun runners raising cheer in their festive gear for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) over the weekend.
More than 1,100 people across the South West took part in the charity’s Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle virtual event – helping to raise more than £75,000 to support the region’s three children’s hospices, including Little Bridge House in Fremington.
Santas on the Run is usually held at three locations across the region including at RHS Garden Rosemoor near Great Torrington, but had to become virtual this year due to covid-19 restrictions.
People were asked to ‘go freestyle’ and choose their own route, activity, distance and festive fancy dress and raise as much as they could for CHSW.
Santas, elves and whole host of festive characters were spotted all over North Devon, including in Barnstaple, Westward Ho!, Woolacombe, South Molton, Bideford and at Arlington Court.
You may also want to watch:
A number of schools across the region also got involved Friday, including Filleigh Primary School.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of people who took part in this event and it was fantastic to see them all posting their photos on social media showing how they had made the event their own.
Most Read
- 1 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
- 2 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
- 3 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
- 4 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named
- 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
- 6 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
- 7 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
- 8 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
- 9 Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man
- 10 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on
“We had everything from Santas playing tennis, to a running nativity scene; people really got creative and have raised an incredible amount of money at the same time.”
Santas on the Run goes Freestyle was supported by community partner Whirlwind Sports. The money raised will help CHSW to continue providing vital care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families throughout the Christmas period and beyond.
The charity has adapted its care model during the pandemic to provide hospice, home and virtual care, acknowledging the need to stay in touch with families and support them in new ways through these uncertain times.