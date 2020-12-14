News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Gallery

Pictures: Santas on the Run goes freestyle for Children’s Hospice

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 3:52 PM December 14, 2020    Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020
Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West with Nicola and Andy Keeble and s

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West with Nicola and Andy Keeble and sons Finn and Coby. - Credit: Archant

People in North Devon were among an army of fun runners raising cheer in their festive gear for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) over the weekend.

Sabrina Hodge and friend take part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South

Sabrina Hodge and friend take part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West at Bideford. - Credit: Archant

More than 1,100 people across the South West took part in the charity’s Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle virtual event – helping to raise more than £75,000 to support the region’s three children’s hospices, including Little Bridge House in Fremington.

Santas on the Run is usually held at three locations across the region including at RHS Garden Rosemoor near Great Torrington, but had to become virtual this year due to covid-19 restrictions.

People were asked to ‘go freestyle’ and choose their own route, activity, distance and festive fancy dress and raise as much as they could for CHSW.

Santas, elves and whole host of festive characters were spotted all over North Devon, including in Barnstaple, Westward Ho!, Woolacombe, South Molton, Bideford and at Arlington Court.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West with Nicola Keeble and sons.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West with Nicola Keeble and sons. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

A number of schools across the region also got involved Friday, including Filleigh Primary School.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of people who took part in this event and it was fantastic to see them all posting their photos on social media showing how they had made the event their own.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
  2. 2 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
  3. 3 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
  1. 4 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named
  2. 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
  3. 6 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
  4. 7 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
  5. 8 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
  6. 9 Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man
  7. 10 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on

“We had everything from Santas playing tennis, to a running nativity scene; people really got creative and have raised an incredible amount of money at the same time.”

Santas on the Run goes Freestyle was supported by community partner Whirlwind Sports. The money raised will help CHSW to continue providing vital care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families throughout the Christmas period and beyond.

Marie Comer and Katrina Dallyn with family at Arlington Court to do their take on Santas on the Run

Marie Comer and Katrina Dallyn with family at Arlington Court to do their take on Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

The charity has adapted its care model during the pandemic to provide hospice, home and virtual care, acknowledging the need to stay in touch with families and support them in new ways through these uncertain times.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle with Katrina Dallyn family and friends at Arlington Court.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle with Katrina Dallyn family and friends at Arlington Court. - Credit: Archant

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle with Katrina Dallyn family and friends at Arlington Court.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle with Katrina Dallyn family and friends at Arlington Court. - Credit: Archant

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goe

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goe

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goe

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

India Harris and her Slimming World Barnstaple group taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle

India Harris and her Slimming World Barnstaple group taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

Emma Smale and family in Bideford taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle.

Emma Smale and family in Bideford taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle. - Credit: Archant

Daphne Sands pictured at Baggy Point for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice Sou

Daphne Sands pictured at Baggy Point for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

Craig Hill and Luke Perry from Bideford doing their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Chi

Craig Hill and Luke Perry from Bideford doing their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

Bill and mum Kate Jarman Arkell from Barnstaple taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for

Bill and mum Kate Jarman Arkell from Barnstaple taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Santa WILL be at Green Lanes for Christmas 2020

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Parents fear daughter could end up in a wheelchair due to Covid...

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

BJ’s Value House bids farewell to Alan after three decades

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Drug driver jailed for ramming police cars during Barnstaple pursuit

Court Reporter

person
Comments powered by Disqus