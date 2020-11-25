Santas on the Run usually sees hundreds of Father Christmases raise funds for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) with a two kilometre fun run at RHS Rosemoor.

The event is going virtual for 2020, albeit with a bit of a twist.

Taking place from December 11–13, supporters will be able to choose their own distance, route and festive fancy dress.

It’s free to register and anyone who raises more than £15 will receive a special Santas on the Run medal.

You can dress in whatever festive attire you like to take part in Santas on the Run goes freestyle this December and support Children’s Hospice South West. You can dress in whatever festive attire you like to take part in Santas on the Run goes freestyle this December and support Children’s Hospice South West.

Kiley Pearce, CHSW Events Fundraiser, said: “Although we can’t all come together at Rosemoor, we can still spread some joy and laughter and we’d encourage everyone to go crackers with their festive fundraising!

“Whether you twinkle in tinsel or rock it like Rudolph, you can get creative with your costume and complete a distance of your choice, your way.”

CHSW’s Santas on the Run has taken place at Rosemoor since 2018 and before that was held in Bideford town centre.

Over the years it’s seen thousands of people join together raising vital funds for CHSW and its Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington.

Together with community partner Whirlwind Sports, CHSW is asking this year’s participants to raise sponsorship or make a donation to enable the charity to continue to providing vital care for children and families when they need it most, whether that be in the hospice or at home.

Kiley added: “Over the weekend of 11-13 December we will have a warm-up for people to join online each day, as well as lots of prizes including for the best-dressed family, child and dog! Individuals who raise £15 or more will also receive a medal.

“It’s undoubtedly been a challenging year and we would encourage people to get involved however they like this Christmas but most importantly, have fun and help us raise money to continue supporting local children living with life-limiting conditions and their families.”

Registration is free. Simply register your interest at www.chsw.org.uk/santas and join the charity’s event on Facebook by searching ‘Santas on the Run – goes freestyle’ www.facebook.com/events/649916122169450