Sabrina Hodge and friend take part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West at Bideford.

More than 1,100 people across the South West took part in the charity’s Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle virtual event – helping to raise more than £75,000 to support the region’s three children’s hospices, including Little Bridge House in Fremington.

Santas on the Run is usually held at three locations across the region including at RHS Garden Rosemoor near Great Torrington, but had to become virtual this year due to covid-19 restrictions.

People were asked to ‘go freestyle’ and choose their own route, activity, distance and festive fancy dress and raise as much as they could for CHSW.

Santas, elves and whole host of festive characters were spotted all over North Devon, including in Barnstaple, Westward Ho!, Woolacombe, South Molton, Bideford and at Arlington Court.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West with Nicola Keeble and sons.

A number of schools across the region also got involved Friday, including Filleigh Primary School.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of people who took part in this event and it was fantastic to see them all posting their photos on social media showing how they had made the event their own.

“We had everything from Santas playing tennis, to a running nativity scene; people really got creative and have raised an incredible amount of money at the same time.”

Santas on the Run goes Freestyle was supported by community partner Whirlwind Sports. The money raised will help CHSW to continue providing vital care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families throughout the Christmas period and beyond.

Marie Comer and Katrina Dallyn with family at Arlington Court to do their take on Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.

The charity has adapted its care model during the pandemic to provide hospice, home and virtual care, acknowledging the need to stay in touch with families and support them in new ways through these uncertain times.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle with Katrina Dallyn family and friends at Arlington Court.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle with Katrina Dallyn family and friends at Arlington Court.

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.

A beach excursion for Jay Bocock and friends at Woolacombe to do their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.

India Harris and her Slimming World Barnstaple group taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.

Emma Smale and family in Bideford taking part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle.

Daphne Sands pictured at Baggy Point for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.

Craig Hill and Luke Perry from Bideford doing their bit for Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle for Children's Hospice South West.