Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: CHSW Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: CHSW

More than 400 Father Christmases ran the two kilometre fun run course around the beautiful gardens, near Great Torrington.

Storm Atiyah had threatened 70mph gales but the valley provided a perfect haven for fundraisers of all ages.

Other surprises enroute included mince pies and Christmas goodies at a Treat and Tipple Station sponsored by Bideford Aldi supermarket, and seasonal songs played by Torrington Town Silver Band.

Young runners were able to greet reindeer at the finish, and also track down a naughty elf to claim a Christmas gift.

Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Tim Lamerton Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Jayne Jarrett, events fundraiser at CHSW said: "It was the second year we have held the event at Rosemoor and this year was even busier and will raise vital funds to help more than 200 families who use Little Bridge House.

"Thank you to RHS Rosemoor for allowing us to host the event at their gardens again, and also to everyone who took part or who volunteered their time to help us create such a fantastic day."

Before the run was started by Torrington mayor Keeley Allin, Bideford mum Jo Boydd briefly spoke to participants about the care her son Sam receives at the Fremington children's hospice.

She said: "Sam needs around-the-clock-care, so the respite and support offered at the hospice is vital for the whole family. I don't think we'd be coping as well, if at all, without it.

Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Tim Lamerton Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Tim Lamerton

"Just knowing that you can have a break and get some help is the only thing that allows you to survive really. We all love it but I think if Sam had the chance, he'd probably move in!"

Participants are now being asked to pay in their sponsorship as soon as possible.

To pay in your Santas on the Run sponsorship online, visit www.chsw.org.uk/donate .

Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Tim Lamerton Santas on the Run at RHS Garden Rosemoor for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Tim Lamerton

