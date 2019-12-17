Scenes from the Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Will Badman Photography Scenes from the Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Will Badman Photography

Riders donned their best festive threads and decorated their bikes with plenty of tinsel and baubles to make the 50-mile road trip from Taunton to the Little Bridge House hospice in Fremington.

All types of bike, trike and quad took part in the sixth annual Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out.

CHSW community fundraiser Laura Robertson said: "It's always such a lovely sight to see so many Santas arriving on their motorbikes at Little Bridge House.

"It's such a lovely thing to do and really does help create such special memories for the families staying here."

Over the years, the Santas on a Bike runs - including those to CHSW's Charlton Farm hospice in Bristol, and Little Harbour hospice in St Austell - have raised more £50,000 for the charity. Last year's winter run raised £10,000 alone and many riders also take part in a summer 'Santa Cruise' to Little Bridge House in June.

For more information about the Santas on a Bike run, visit www.santasonabike.org.uk or look for Santa's on a Bike on Facebook.

