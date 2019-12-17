A convoy of around 40 motorbiking Santas brought Christmas cheer to children and families being supported by Children’s Hospice South West in North Devon on Saturday, December 14.

Scenes from the Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Will Badman Photography Scenes from the Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Will Badman Photography

Riders donned their best festive threads and decorated their bikes with plenty of tinsel and baubles to make the 50-mile road trip from Taunton to the Little Bridge House hospice in Fremington.

All types of bike, trike and quad took part in the sixth annual Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out.

CHSW community fundraiser Laura Robertson said: "It's always such a lovely sight to see so many Santas arriving on their motorbikes at Little Bridge House.

"It's such a lovely thing to do and really does help create such special memories for the families staying here."

Over the years, the Santas on a Bike runs - including those to CHSW's Charlton Farm hospice in Bristol, and Little Harbour hospice in St Austell - have raised more £50,000 for the charity. Last year's winter run raised £10,000 alone and many riders also take part in a summer 'Santa Cruise' to Little Bridge House in June.

For more information about the Santas on a Bike run, visit www.santasonabike.org.uk or look for Santa's on a Bike on Facebook.

