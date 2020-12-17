5k Santa space hop for charity in Appledore

Published: 5:15 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 5:46 PM December 17, 2020

Tracy Nicholson from Appledore will be doing a 5k space hop for the Humanimal Trust charity from 11am on Saturday, December 19. - Credit: Tracy Nicholson

An Appledore woman will be hopping the extra mile this Saturday (December 19) to help both humans and animals.

Tracy Nicholson plans to travel five kilometres on her space hopper dressed as Santa to raise money and awareness for the Humanimal Trust.

She is inviting people to join her either in person or virtually from 11am as she sets off from Appledore Quay to make her circuit of the village.

People can support her virtually on Facebook during the live hop via her Santa Space Hop for the Humanimal Trust page.

The charity which drives collaboration between human and veterinary medicine where similarities exist between humans and other species.

The charity is also holding its Santa in the City’s Virtual Santa Run this festive season too.

To sponsor Tracy and the rest of the Humanimal Trust Santa Run team, please visit https://visufund.com/my-santa-run-for-humanimal-trust.