Santa flying over North Devon today in Sea King helicopter
- Credit: Historic Helicopters
Santa and his elves will be flying over North Devon today (Tuesday, December 22) and bringing cheer to young and old patients at the hospital too.
An all-too-familiar yellow Sea King helicopter will return to skies across the area as Historic Helicopters, based in Chard, takes Santa and his helpers on a two hour plus tour of North Devon and Somerset.
The times posted on the Sea King Helicopter Facebook page are only approximate, according to organisers, but Santa is set to lift off at 12noon.
The latest on the Sea King page suggests new locations, have been added, with South Molton at 12.35pm and the Bideford and Appledore area at 1.10pm.
Times are likely to vary but the original itinerary had the aircraft at Lapford at 12.25pm, then North Devon District Hospital at 12.45.
It is understood the helicopter will be landing at the hospital to drop off presents for youngsters in the Caroline Thorpe children’s ward.
Santa’s schedule
Note: Latest update suggests Santa will be at South Molton at 12.35pm and Bideford area at 1.10pm.
1.Santa will lift off at 12:00
2. Chard 12:05
3. Dunkeswell
4. Tiverton
5. Lapford 12:25
6. Bishops Tawton
7. NDDH 12:45
8. Chivenor 13:05
9. Braunton
10.Crow Point
11. Saunton
12. Croyde
13. Woolacombe
14. Mortehoe
15. Ilfracombe 13:25
16,. Combe Martin
17. Parracombe
18. Lynton/Lynmouth
19. Porlock
20. Minehead
21. Watchet
22. Taunton Musgrove Park Hospital 13:45
23. Bridgewater 14:00
24. Woolavington
25. Glastonbury
26. Somerton
27. Yeovilton
28. Yeovil
29. South Petherton
30. Crewkerne 14:30
31. Historic Helicopters 14:35
ALL TIMINGS ARE APPROXIMATE