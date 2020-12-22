Santa flying over North Devon today in Sea King helicopter

Published: 11:11 AM December 22, 2020

Santa will fly over North Devon and Somerset on Tuesday, December 22 aboard a Sea King helicopter. - Credit: Historic Helicopters

Santa and his elves will be flying over North Devon today (Tuesday, December 22) and bringing cheer to young and old patients at the hospital too.

An all-too-familiar yellow Sea King helicopter will return to skies across the area as Historic Helicopters, based in Chard, takes Santa and his helpers on a two hour plus tour of North Devon and Somerset.

The times posted on the Sea King Helicopter Facebook page are only approximate, according to organisers, but Santa is set to lift off at 12noon.

The latest on the Sea King page suggests new locations, have been added, with South Molton at 12.35pm and the Bideford and Appledore area at 1.10pm.

Times are likely to vary but the original itinerary had the aircraft at Lapford at 12.25pm, then North Devon District Hospital at 12.45.

It is understood the helicopter will be landing at the hospital to drop off presents for youngsters in the Caroline Thorpe children’s ward.





Santa’s schedule

Note: Latest update suggests Santa will be at South Molton at 12.35pm and Bideford area at 1.10pm.





1.Santa will lift off at 12:00

2. Chard 12:05

3. Dunkeswell

4. Tiverton

5. Lapford 12:25

6. Bishops Tawton

7. NDDH 12:45

8. Chivenor 13:05

9. Braunton

10.Crow Point

11. Saunton

12. Croyde

13. Woolacombe

14. Mortehoe

15. Ilfracombe 13:25

16,. Combe Martin

17. Parracombe

18. Lynton/Lynmouth

19. Porlock

20. Minehead

21. Watchet

22. Taunton Musgrove Park Hospital 13:45

23. Bridgewater 14:00

24. Woolavington

25. Glastonbury

26. Somerton

27. Yeovilton

28. Yeovil

29. South Petherton

30. Crewkerne 14:30

31. Historic Helicopters 14:35

ALL TIMINGS ARE APPROXIMATE