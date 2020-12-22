News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Santa flying over North Devon today in Sea King helicopter

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 11:11 AM December 22, 2020   
Picture showing Santa waving from yellow Sea King helicopter

Santa will fly over North Devon and Somerset on Tuesday, December 22 aboard a Sea King helicopter. - Credit: Historic Helicopters

Santa and his elves will be flying over North Devon today (Tuesday, December 22) and bringing cheer to young and old patients at the hospital too. 

An all-too-familiar yellow Sea King helicopter will return to skies across the area as Historic Helicopters, based in Chard, takes Santa and his helpers on a two hour plus tour of North Devon and Somerset. 

The times posted on the Sea King Helicopter Facebook page are only approximate, according to organisers, but Santa is set to lift off at 12noon. 

The latest on the Sea King page suggests new locations, have been added, with South Molton at 12.35pm and the Bideford and Appledore area at 1.10pm. 

Times are likely to vary but the original itinerary had the aircraft at Lapford at 12.25pm, then North Devon District Hospital at 12.45. 

It is understood the helicopter will be landing at the hospital to drop off presents for youngsters in the Caroline Thorpe children’s ward. 


Santa’s schedule 

Note: Latest update suggests Santa will be at South Molton at 12.35pm and Bideford area at 1.10pm. 


1.Santa will lift off at 12:00 

2. Chard 12:05 

3. Dunkeswell  

4. Tiverton  

5. Lapford 12:25 

6. Bishops Tawton  

7. NDDH 12:45 

8. Chivenor 13:05 

9. Braunton  

10.Crow Point  

11. Saunton  

12. Croyde  

13. Woolacombe  

14. Mortehoe  

15. Ilfracombe 13:25 

16,. Combe Martin  

17. Parracombe  

18. Lynton/Lynmouth  

19. Porlock  

20. Minehead  

21. Watchet 

22. Taunton Musgrove Park Hospital 13:45 

23. Bridgewater 14:00 

24. Woolavington 

25. Glastonbury 

26. Somerton 

27. Yeovilton 

28. Yeovil 

29. South Petherton 

30. Crewkerne 14:30 

31. Historic Helicopters 14:35 

ALL TIMINGS ARE APPROXIMATE 

