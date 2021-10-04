Spectacular Santa run returns to Rosemoor for children’s hospice

Published: 10:30 AM October 4, 2021

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle returns to Rosemoor on December 5 - Credit: Tim Lamerton

Children’s Hospice South West’s spectacular Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle will be returning to RHS Garden Rosemoor this December.

More than 400 people took part in the last festive 2k fun run around the gardens near Great Torrington in 2019, raising nearly £15,000 in support of the charity’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington.

And after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, organisers hope an army of fun runners and walkers will be back at Rosemoor raising cheer in their festive gear on Sunday, December 5.

“We’re excited to be bringing our flagship fundraising event back to beautiful Rosemoor in our 30th anniversary year,” said CHSW fundraiser Emma Perry.

“Our supporters did us proud during the pandemic, raising thousands of pounds across the region by taking part in virtual Santa runs with their families and friends at home.

“And while people will still be able to do a Santa run at home if they’d prefer to, we hope as many people will join us at Rosemoor as possible.

“Our festive, fun 2k course is suitable for all ages and abilities and there will be plenty of festive treats to enjoy along the way,” added Emma.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle will be one of the charity’s first physical fundraising events for nearly two years. To enable social distancing in the event village and on the start line, there will be two start times at 11.30am and 2pm.

Santa suits are not being provided this year to help reduce the impact on the environment, and the registration fee has been reduced to £10 per adult, £5 per child (under twos are free).

“People really enjoyed the freestyle element of last year’s virtual event so we’re encouraging people to do the same at Rosemoor and be as creative as they like with their own festive costumes,” said Emma.

“Whether you want to sleigh it like Santa, rock it like Rudolph, sock it like a snowman or twinkle like a Christmas tree, we can’t wait to see everyone’s festive outfits – there will be prizes for the best!

“There will also be a Santa’s grotto, making it a brilliant festive family day out – the perfect way to get everyone in the mood for Christmas and help raise a few pounds for your local children’s hospice.”

CHSW, which was founded in 1991 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, supports more than 500 families across the South West. The charity provides respite, emergency, end-of-life and bereavement care and support for the whole family at Little Bridge House and its other two hospices in St Austell and Bristol.

It has adapted its care during the pandemic to ensure Covid-safe support wherever and whenever families need it, including for the first time ever, in families’ own homes.

“By taking part and raising money, you will be helping to provide vital care for local families who need our love and support now more than ever,” added Emma.

Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle is kindly sponsored by The Exeter. To sign up for the Rosemoor event or to take part virtually, visit www.chsw.org.uk/santas

You can also join the Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/santasontherun