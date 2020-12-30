News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Santa is flying over North Devon in a helicopter today

Tony Gussin

Published: 12:13 PM December 30, 2020   
Picture showing Santa waving from yellow Sea King helicopter

Santa will fly over North Devon and Somerset on Tuesday, December 22 aboard a Sea King helicopter. - Credit: Historic Helicopters

Santa will be saying a final farewell to North Devon and Torridge right now as he flies over the region in a helicopter today (Wednesday, December 30).

It is a rescheduling of last week's planned tour on December 22 but due to thick fog Santa stayed grounded - and then was of course too busy over the next few days!

A familiar yellow Sea King helicopter has returned to skies today as Historic Helicopters, based in Chard, takes Santa and his helpers on a two hour plus tour of North Devon and Somerset. 

The times posted on the Sea King Helicopter Facebook page are only approximate, according to organisers, but Santa was set to lift off at 12noon, so be quick!

The latest on the Sea King page suggests new locations, have been added, with South Molton at 12.35pm and the Bideford and Appledore area at 1.10pm. 

Times are likely to vary but the original itinerary had the aircraft at Lapford at 12.25pm, then North Devon District Hospital at 12.45. 

It is understood the helicopter will be landing at the hospital to drop off presents for youngsters in the Caroline Thorpe children’s ward. 

