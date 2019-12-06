The sixth annual Santas on a Bike Devon ride-out will set off from The Little Red Café in Priorswood, Taunton at 9.15am and dozens are due to arrive at the charity's Little Bridge House children's hospice in North Devon at around 12.30pm.

The Santas will be passing through Wellington and Tiverton on their way into North Devon. They will then call in at the Log Cabin Diner on the A361 near South Molton at 11am and W C Hockin Transport in Roundswell, Barnstaple at 11.30am.

Anyone wanting to join the ride can do so at any of the check points.

Ride organiser Carl Trick said all types of bike, trike and quad are welcome to take part.

"The ride is fully L-plate friendly, so don't worry if you've not attended a group ride before, you'll be made very welcome," he added.

Over the years, the Santas on a Bike runs - including those to CHSW's Charlton Farm hospice in Bristol, and Little Harbour hospice in St Austell - have raised more £50,000 for the charity.

Last year's winter run raised £10,000 alone and many riders also take part in a summer 'Santa Cruise' to Little Bridge House in June.

For more information about the Santas on a Bike run, visit www.santasonabike.org.uk or look for Santa's on a Bike on Facebook.