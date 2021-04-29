Saltrock's special T-shirt to celebrate 30 years of children’s hospice

Published: 1:59 PM April 29, 2021

The cotton T-shirts are available on the Saltrock website priced £15 for an adult size and £10 for child size - Credit: Saltrock

Iconic UK surfwear company Saltrock has continued its support of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) by designing a very special limited-edition T-shirt in celebration of the charity’s 30th anniversary.

The North Devon-based lifestyle clothing brand raised £10,000 for the charity last year with a range of rainbow-themed T-shirts that sold out within a matter of weeks.

This year, its team have fused CHSW’s logo with Saltrock’s own classic Tok character to create a new design they hope will raise £20,000 to help the hospice continue to provide vital care and respite to local families across the South West.

Saltrock brand manager Marie Clarke said the company was proud to be able to support the work of the charity’s three children’s hospices – Little Bridge House in North Devon, Little Harbour in Cornwall, and Charlton Farm in North Somerset.

“The care and support the hospices provide children and their families never ceases to amaze and inspire the Saltrock team, so we look for small ways to give a little back,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been a challenging year for CHSW and we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the charity in their 30th anniversary year. We’re all looking forward to ‘sunny days and chasing waves’ and hope that money raised from our new T-shirts will help CHSW continue to be that lifeline for so many families.”

The cotton T-shirts are available on the Saltrock website priced £15 for an adult size and £10 for child size. For each one sold, Saltrock is donating £9 (£7 per child’s tee) directly to CHSW.

CHSW area fundraiser Mhairi Bass-Carruthers said: “Saltrock have been incredible supporters of CHSW and we can’t thank them enough for the passion, creativity and generosity they have shown to support us in our 30th year.

“It’s very special to have such wonderful backing from such an iconic clothing brand and it’s been fantastic to see so many people posting pictures of themselves in their new T-shirt on social media.

“Our care teams love the new T-shirts too and know that the money raised will enable them to continue to make a difference to families who need their love and support now more than ever.”

To buy a T-shirt visit www.saltrock.com