Police closed the A39 between the Bishops Tawton and Roundswell roundabouts in Barnstaple after reports of a cow on the loose at around 11.50pm.

The animal made its moo-ve when it jumped from a trailer as it stopped at the services at Roundswell while travelling from Denmark to Ireland.

Police, assisted by a vet and a local farmer, were able to stop the cow from hoofing it altogether and contained it in the KFC drive-thru.

A car wash lane at the nearby garage was then used as a makeshift loading bay and the cow was secured in locally-sourced horsebox at 1.40am, having milked its escape for nearly two hours.

While there were no injuries, a police car had a wing mirror damaged after it was rammed by the cow.