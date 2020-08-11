A runaway cow forced the closure of one of North Devon’s busiest roads on Monday night (August 10).
Police closed the A39 between the Bishops Tawton and Roundswell roundabouts in Barnstaple after reports of a cow on the loose at around 11.50pm.
The animal made its moo-ve when it jumped from a trailer as it stopped at the services at Roundswell while travelling from Denmark to Ireland.
Police, assisted by a vet and a local farmer, were able to stop the cow from hoofing it altogether and contained it in the KFC drive-thru.
A car wash lane at the nearby garage was then used as a makeshift loading bay and the cow was secured in locally-sourced horsebox at 1.40am, having milked its escape for nearly two hours.
While there were no injuries, a police car had a wing mirror damaged after it was rammed by the cow.