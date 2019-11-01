The Ruda Holiday Park Christmas Fayre returns on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Picture: Ruda The Ruda Holiday Park Christmas Fayre returns on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Picture: Ruda

Entry to the fayre is free and it has doubled in size following its successful debut at the park last year.

It runs from 11am to 4pm and there will be 45 stalls of crafts and gifts including handmade items, sea glass jewellery, driftwood gifts, work by local artists, cushions, hats, bags, wreaths, bunting, clothing, cards and much more.

Other goods on offer include cookies and shortbread, pebble art, handcrafted work items, mirrors, plaques, bottle opens, Indian cotton kimono gowns and Christmas decorations.

Santa will be on hand and a Christmas dinner carvery with pigs in blankets will be running throughout the day, plus the bar, soft play and arcade will be open.

The Ruda Holiday Park Christmas Fayre returns on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Picture: Ruda The Ruda Holiday Park Christmas Fayre returns on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Picture: Ruda

Head chef and organiser Chris Jones said: "Last year was our first year running the fayre and we had an amazing turn out, families really loved that they could come take a look at the handmade gifts and grab a beer or a mulled wine from our bar at the same time."