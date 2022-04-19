Ruby & Rosie's second Swap Til You Drop event completely sells out
- Credit: Louise Pamment
Back in February, Braunton-based Ruby Graham and Barnstaple-based Rosie Little hosted their first-ever ‘Swap Til You Drop’ clothes swap event at Aleafia in the centre of Barnstaple town centre.
Guests were welcomed with a glass of prosecco and the chance to win some fantastic prizes that local North Devon businesses had donated by entering their prize draw. Upon entry, they were given eight tokens to exchange for the items of pre-loved clothing.
The idea was to promote the upcycling of unwanted clothes, to help prevent some of the waste caused by fast-fashion.
According to earth.org, fast-fashion has led to a whopping 92 million tonnes of discarded clothes-related waste annually. To put that into perspective, that’s enough waste to fill one and a half empire state buildings each year.
“We want to make slow fashion fun and easy,” says Ruby. “Our clothing swaps are a great way to spruce up your wardrobe without creating unnecessary waste.”
The event was a sold-out success, raising money for three charities: Ask for Jake, a Braunton-based mental health charity, as well as two dog rescue charities, The Pack Project and Wag and Paws dog rescue.
To continue the momentum, the pair have organised a second event which will take place at Harry’s in Barnstaple from 7pm until 10pm on Saturday, April 23. Pre-tickets have already sold-out, so if you’ve missed out on tickets for their upcoming event, there are more events set to take place in the near-future.
“If anyone has missed out on tickets for our second event, we’re excited to be announcing our third event very soon,” says Rosie.
“We’re also in talks with organisers of ongoing summer markets to possibly make this a regular thing.”
According to Vinted, 92% of women own a piece of clothing that they’ll never wear. If you’re one of them, you now have a fantastic opportunity to grab the garments that are collecting dust at the back of your closet, and donate them to Ruby & Rosie’s clothes swap events.
The pair are asking the North Devon community to help by clearing out their wardrobes of clothes they no longer wear and donating to their upcoming clothes swap events.
If you’d like to arrange a clothing donation pick-up, please direct message the pair via Instagram at www.instagram.com/swap_till_you_drop/