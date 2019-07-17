The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined a celebration of all things Exmoor to mark the 70th anniversary of the formation of national parks in the UK. It was also a double occasion as Her Royal Highness Camilla celebrated her 72nd birthday today. The special event was limited to 500 tickets and featured the food, drink, crafts and traditional skills that make up Exmoor, as well as some of its native breeds. The royal couple toured a variety of stalls, sampled produce, met local schoolchildren and took the time to speak to a great many people and well wishers. Sarah Bryan, chief executive of Exmoor National Park, said Prince Charles had been very relaxed and very interested in the connection between sustainable farming and nature. She said: