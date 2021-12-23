Royal Marines Association launches Christmas Appeal

The Royal Marines Association of North Devon launched their annual Christmas appeal at Morrisons, Bideford last week and cycled 581 miles over the three days they were there.

The group continued their superb challenge at other locations across the region, including Tesco in Braunton, then Asda Barnstaple, and finished off at Tesco in Ilfracombe.

They are raising awareness and much needed funds for the Royal Marines Charity, which goes straight to the needy without any admin costs.



To coincide with their flagship dinner, the Association are running the incredible campaign for a limited time, due to the generosity of the Royal Marines Charity Corporate Sponsors - Patron Capital – as well as other supporters from the Guildhall dinner, which means that every £1 raised will be doubled in value.

The Charity will use the funds to support serving and retired Royal Marines and their families who have experienced life-changing events in the service of their country.

The RMA North Devon would like to thank Morrisons and all the other supermarkets for their incredible support - it really helped them achieve what they set out to do. “With your support, we can Make it a Million! We are always there for the Royal Marines family - offering a lifetime of support,” said the RMA.

“We are the Royal Marines’ chosen Charity and we exist to give a lifetime of support to the Royal Marines Family. Our mission is to provide support, advice and friendship to serving and retired Royal Marines, their families, those who aspire to join and those with close links to our Corps.

“RMA - The Royal Marines Charity exists to help the entire Royal Marines family. We are strong believers in once a Marine, always a Marine. We offer a range of services to both serving and veterans. If you need help, RMA - The Royal Marines Charity is here for you. From financial assistance to advice on finding a second, meaningful career. Explore our website or contact us to find out more.”

If you would like to donate, please visit the website: https://rmatrmc.enthuse.com/cf/make-it-a-million

Official PR Ray Goldsmith does his bit - Credit: RMA

Chairman John Peel talks to a donor - Credit: RMA



