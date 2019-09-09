Large windows make the most of the sea views. Picture: The Royal George Large windows make the most of the sea views. Picture: The Royal George

The Royal George, on Appledore seafront, was reopened in June last year by businessman Garth Hughes, who had bought and transformed the dilapidated building.

He spent two years turning it into a stylish bar and restaurant, with a roof terrace.

The dining room was completely rebuilt, with large windows making the most of the views across the Taw Torridge estuary.

Mr Hughes was also determined to serve the highest quality, ethically sourced local produce.

The 2020 Good Food Guide, out today (Tuesday, September 10), describes The Royal George as a 'fantastic, family-friendly dining pub'.

The guide says, "The ground-floor bar is relaxed and dog-friendly, while the first-floor dining room leads to a small roof terrace, hugely popular on sunny days."

It praises the daily changing menu 'well-made pub staples' on the menu such as fish and chips, as well as the more unusual dishes such as salt-baked celeriac with pickled mushroom.

Mr Hughes said: "I'm thrilled that we've achieved so much in so short a time.

"It was a dream of ours to do something a bit different in this area.

"We've got this amazing array of quality produce on our doorstep and our dream was to put that produce on our customers' plates.

"We're serving produce sourced from within 20 to 30 miles and our suppliers are ethically and morally minded; it's all free range meat and eggs, local cheese, and fish from Lundy Bay.

"To go from a derelict old building to this is just 14 months - I could not be more proud of my team."

The Good Food Guide is compiled by coupling reader feedback of eateries up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of experts.

It lists 1,200 of the best places to dine in the UK, from big-name restaurants to best-kept secrets.

The guide is published by Waitrose & Partners on 12th September, available in Waitrose & Partners shops and online.