An artists impression of the new primary school at Roundswell. An artists impression of the new primary school at Roundswell.

The new 420-place Roundswell Community Primary Academy School is set to be built on land west of Tews Lane on the edge of the Mont Bray development.

The Tews Lane site already has outline permission for the school, as well as permission for 350 new homes.

North Devon Council's planning committee will meet at Barnstaple Rugby Club on Wednesday, June 12, to have their say on the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.

As well as capacity for 420 pupils, the school will have a library, SEN facilities, a multi-use hall, kitchen and dining facilities. The new school will also provide a 39-place nursery.

The school will be operated by the Tarka Learning Partnership and is expected to have an initial (September 2020) intake of 60 reception year children in September 2020.

A 30-place reception class will be temporarily accommodated at Newport Community School Primary Academy for the 2019/20 academic year.

Recommending approval, the planning officer report says: "The proposed primary school forms part of the essential supporting infrastructure needed to meet the projected need for additional school places arising from the significant amount of new house building either already committed or proposed in the surrounding area.

"The land has been specifically reserved for this purpose under the original outline planning permission for the wider Tews Lane housing development and so the principle of the proposed development has already been established in policy terms. The point of access has also been agreed.

"The design, layout and appearance of the development are all considered to be acceptable. The layout shows adequate on site car parking and servicing for the school collection and drop off and the scheme has been designed with regard to local infrastructure (drainage) and ecology (lighting, hedge and tree protection).

"As such there are no issues of material planning concern which would indicate that this Reserved Matters application should not be granted."

The plans have been met with concern by Roundswell Residents Association, who believe the new school could see a 'crises descend into chaos' with the influx of extra traffic into the area.

Speaking to the Gazette in December last year, Association chairman Graham Turner said: "We are not against a school, we want one for our residents but it's already a nightmare now to try and do anything between 8-9am, just to get off the estate."