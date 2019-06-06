The new 420-place Roundswell Community Primary Academy School is set to be built on land west of Tews Lane on the edge of the Mont Bray development. The Tews Lane site already has outline permission for the school, as well as permission for 350 new homes. North Devon Council's planning committee will meet at Barnstaple Rugby Club on Wednesday, June 12, to have their say on the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development. As well as capacity for 420 pupils, the school will have a library, SEN facilities, a multi-use hall, kitchen and dining facilities. The new school will also provide a 39-place nursery. The school will be operated by the Tarka Learning Partnership and is expected to have an initial (September 2020) intake of 60 reception year children in September 2020. A 30-place reception class will be temporarily accommodated at Newport Community School Primary Academy for the 2019/20 academic year. Recommending approval, the planning officer report says: