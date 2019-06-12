North Devon Council's planning committee discussed the 420-place Roundswell Community Primary Academy School at Tews Lane at its meeting on Wednesday (June 12). The committee heard from members of the public, including Roundswell Residents Association, fears the site was inappropriate for the new primary school due to potential traffic and access issues, citing an influx of new homes in the Roundswell and Bickington area since outline planning permission for the school was agreed with the 350-home Mont Bray development back in October 2014. However, with the access and location of the school already agreed, councillors were only allowed to determine the plans for site's appearance, landscaping, layout and scale. After the committee attempted to defer the application to examine the site's access and suitability, NDC's planning lead Mike Titchford intervened.