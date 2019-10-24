The foot and cycle bridge over the A39 at Roundswell in Barnstaple has been temporarily closed while work on a new business centre takes place.

The development, which is part of a new business park south of the A39, means the connecting 'bridge to nowhere' will be closed until October 2020.

The bridge, which opened in 2017, cost £2.7million to build and was built in anticipation of the new business campus and the expansion of Roundswell Business Park.

It also accommodates the potential for extra lanes for the A39 in the future.

The Roundswell Enterprise Centre will be the first development at the new business park south of the A39.

The centre is planned to be the flagship of the new business park and will provide office and collaboration space for small and medium sized businesses.

The council appointed ISG as contractor for the centre, which is expected to be open for business by the end of 2020.

The rest of the new business park's employment land will be marketed for sale for mixed business uses. When fully developed it is hoped it will support 350 jobs.