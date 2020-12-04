Pat and Roy Watts outside their house in Parklands, Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart Pat and Roy Watts outside their house in Parklands, Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart

Roy and Pat Watts have unveiled a spectacular festive light display in the front garden of their home in Parklands.

The display is raising money for North Devon Hospice for a fourth year.

Last year Pat and Roy raised £386 for the charity, and hope people will once again be able to donate this year.

The couple said they were in two minds as to whether to do the display given the coronavirus pandemic, but eventually decided to go ahead, and have added some new additions to the display, which has been assembled over a six-week period.

Pat and Roy Watts' Christmas display at their house in Parklands, Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart

They said: “We didn’t know whether we were going to do it this year to start with because of Covid, but people seem to be very interested.

“We’ve had a good response up to now and people have even put money in during the daytime.”

The display will be lit up thought December from 4.15pm until 10.15pm.

Pat and Roy Watts outside their house in Parklands, Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart