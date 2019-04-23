The white Mitsubishi truck and a silver Mini Cooper first collided on the A39 at around 11.10am on Monday, April 22.

The crash occurred in the two lanes just off the Roundswell roundabout, heading towards Lake roundabout.

The second collision took place less than half a mile away on the lane leading off the A39 at Lake roundabout, heading towards Sticklepath junction and Barnstaple.

There was heavy bank holiday traffic at the time and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or via email at 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 323 of 22/04/2019.