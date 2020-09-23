North Devon Council will receive a £59,000 share of a £91.5million national funding package to ensure there is interim accommodation for vulnerable homeless people.

The funding will be used to help people into interim accommodation and access wider support.

Lead Member for housing at North Devon Council, councillor Nicola Topham said: “We welcome this funding, which will make a big difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents; it will enable work to address any complex needs to continue while they rebuild their lives, away from the streets in safer interim accommodation.”

The council has also bid for a share of a further £161 million national fund intended to provide additional supported homes this year for those sleeping rough or currently housed in emergency accommodation.