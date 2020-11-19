Rosemoor Glow 2020 at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Great Torrington. Picture: Guy Harrop Rosemoor Glow 2020 at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Great Torrington. Picture: Guy Harrop

It is one of the very few South West events still able to go ahead and has been made Covid-safe with pre-booked entry, one-way systems and limited numbers allowed.

The illuminated evening winter walks at the RHS Garden in Great Torrington have always been a highlight of the festive calendar and it is always one of the most amazing sights in any season.

This year’s Glow features the Winter Garden (back by popular demand), the Cool Garden with its rippling water rills, the Long Borders, through the Cottage Garden for the first time and once again down to The Lake with its incredible reflections.

Also for the first time, there will be interactive sections as well as a few ‘light’ surprises along the way.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome our visitors to Rosemoor for Glow this year, and we can’t wait to share the beautiful new displays we have planned,” said Helena Pettit, RHS director of gardens and shows.

“Glow is a highlight of the winter months for us and our visitors, and we have worked hard to ensure that these will be fun, enchanting and safe evening trails for all the family.”

Rosemoor’s extremely popular annual Winter Sculpture Exhibition is also up and running until January 31.

This year, the exhibition has been freshened up with a high proportion of new artists. Most of the sculptures featured in the exhibition are for sale.

The event runs until January 2 on selected dates - visit rhs.org.uk/Rosemoor . During Glow evenings the gardens will be open until 8pm and on those days, normal entry includes Glow (free for RHS members).

