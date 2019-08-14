This year the Rosemoor team promise an even bigger and better show featuring incredible flower power, new content and a brand new permanent show garden.

Unlike traditional shows such as Chelsea and Hampton Court the 'show gardens' are permanent features at the event, sponsored by Atkins Ferrie Wealth Management.

Also, instead of a large and cramped floral marquee, the nurseries taking part each have a mini show garden and a marquee and they are spread through the stunning 65 acres of gardens.

Changes include giant floral installations created by top florist Jonathan Moseley which include the RHS letters, together with two archways that stretch across the beautiful Long Borders.

Jonathan will be giving flower-arranging demonstrations every day. There is a brand new The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ Floral Display Trail created by local floristry clubs and linking five garden shelters - which is also theme for the summer holiday trail for families.

The brand new Cool Garden designed by RHS Chelsea gold medallist Jo Thompson will also see its official opening at the show.

Plus there will be more than 40 nurseries and trade stands as well as specialist talks from guests and the Rosemoor team.

For more information visit www.rhs.org.uk/rosemoor or call 01805 626810.