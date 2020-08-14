Roots Devon is a falafel and bhaji bar offering a range of veggie delights and salads.

Owner Lila Schiffer is behind the veggie bar with her daughters Kira and Maya, and said she was keen to bring ‘fresh and tasty flavours’ and a ‘good salad selection’ to the town.

She said: “We always visit falafel bars in Bristol and we always said ‘why haven’t we got one in Barnstaple’.

“They are fresh and tasty flavours which are fairly traditional, and I don’t think we’ve had a good salad selection place in Barnstaple where you can make up your own.

Lila and Kira Schiffer outside Roots Devon, which has opened in Gammon Walk in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart Lila and Kira Schiffer outside Roots Devon, which has opened in Gammon Walk in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart

“It’s about everything being fresh and tasty more than anything else.”

Lila took the decision to open up in Barnstaple after the coronavirus pandemic meant she lost a lot of her work in marketing.

When the unit in Gammon Walk became available, she seized the opportunity.

She said: “I’ve got a background in events and marketing. I have done quite a lot of office jobs and thought I would like to try something different.

“I’ve been working freelance but with Covid that all disappeared quite quickly.

“I heard the guys here before might not continue and thought it seemed like the time to do it.”

The shop has been open for a couple of weeks following a quick turnaround, and Lila said the response so far had been ‘heart-warming’.

She added: “Opening post-Covid has been an interesting challenge, but it’s been brilliant so far and people have been really positive.