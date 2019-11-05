Rocking it for the Hero will take place at The Factory in Barnstaple on Friday, November 15, with all proceeds going to the charity ChemoHero.

The musical line-up of local bands will range from carnival-inspired reggae-ska, to ballsy rock covers, with a few surprises along the way.

Rock cover band Maybe Naked will be headlining the evening with support from Yazzy, 9 Yards and Zamba.

The event was the brainchild of Maybe Naked frontman Andy Casey, from Bideford, who wanted to do something to support a local charity and bring people together.

"My sister Sonia died of cancer before I was born, and I had been speaking to a friend about how it feels to grieve someone you never even knew," said Andy.

"There's a lot of stuff going around Facebook about mental health and I wanted to do something which would bring people together.

"As a band we get asked a lot about doing charity gigs and I thought, if we're going to do one I want it to be for a local charity which means something to us.

"The reason ChemoHero is so special, is because it has nothing to do with the treatment or getting better ­- it's about making a horrible experience more comforting.

"Because of the way they put the boxes together, with people who have received boxes through their own treatment, they have exactly what you could need in that difficult time.

"All of the bands have donated their time because it means something to them."

Yazzy is a patron of the charity and 9 Yards lead singer Marie Thorpe also received a box during her own cancer treatment.

Now Andy is hoping to sell as many tickets as possible to help fund more Boxes of Kindness for cancer patients in North Devon.

The event has received sponsorship from The Pier House and Guardian Fire UK. Whiddon Fryer will also be attending for those feeling peckish afterwards.

Rocking it for the Hero will be held on Friday, November 15, with doors at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance (booking fee may apply) from thefactoryvenue.co.uk/2019/09/19/rocking-it-4-the-hero/ .