Barnstaple Town Council has said it has been forced to remove play equipment from Rock Park while the coronavirus restrictions are in force. Picture: BTC Barnstaple Town Council has said it has been forced to remove play equipment from Rock Park while the coronavirus restrictions are in force. Picture: BTC

Barnstaple Town Council said it had been forced to take away some of the equipment because parents had been allowing their children to use the play areas even though they are closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Signs were put up and the gates padlocked but some people still chose to ignore that.

Barnstaple mayor, Councillor Alan Rennles said: “It causes us great concern that parents have been allowing their children to use the play equipment and measures put in place to stop people using the equipment removed.

“On top of this town council staff have been verbally abused when they have asked people to stop using the play area.”

Removing the equipment is consistent with current Government guidance that states that play areas must not be used.

The toilets in Rock Park also remain closed because the council is not in the position to ensure they can be kept clean enough to prevent transmission of the virus.

The park itself is still open for residents daily exercise and is being maintained and inspected.

