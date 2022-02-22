RoboVac Buddies arrive in 10 Travelodge Devon hotels

In a UK first, an army of custom-made RoboVac Buddies have checked-into Travelodge hotels across the length and breadth of the country, to support the company’s housekeeping teams.

This investment includes a squadron of hundreds of RoboVac Buddies checking-into the company’s 10 hotels across Devon.

This multi-million pound UK collective investment of 7,500 RoboVac Buddies is Travelodge’s latest brand evolving initiative, specifically designed to support the company’s housekeeping teams – who have to clean up to nearly 44,000 rooms every day, 365 days of the year.

To help lighten the workload for its housekeeping team members, who collectively vacuum the distance from Exeter to New York every day - Travelodge travelled into the future to create an industrial hotel spec RoboVac.

A Travelodge RoboVac Buddy has been allocated to each housekeeping team member to support them during their shift. Whilst the housekeeping team member completes a comprehensive room & bathroom cleaning task list, its RoboVac Buddy gets to work thoroughly vacuuming the room. T

his includes going under the Travelodge Dreamer bed and in every nook and cranny of the room. It also vacuums the hotel’s hallways, public spaces and the Bar Café if the hotel has one.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge, Chief Executive said: “We are very excited to kick start 2022 by revolutionising the hospitality sector and supporting our housekeeping teams with the roll-out of the UK’s first hotel RoboVac Buddy recruitment programme.

“Housekeeping is the most important and physically demanding job at Travelodge and we are always looking for low cost and innovative ways to support our colleagues.

“Automating vacuuming with the introduction of the Travelodge RoboVac Buddies is a fun, win-win solution which helps us to drive a greener, cleaner and more efficient room clean. The army of Travelodge RoboVac Buddies have settled in really well and are a massive hit with our hotel teams and customers.”

KILLIS Ltd who designed and built the RoboVac Buddy with Travelodge have also built a bespoke surgery at their headquarters to provide a full health service for the Travelodge RoboVac Buddies.