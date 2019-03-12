Robin Mellor, of North Street, Braunton, was sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty of a string of sex offences carried out from his own home.

Mellor, aged 74, abused his victims during visits to his house in Ditton, for private tutoring sessions.

He targeted one child from the age of 11, repeatedly abusing her over an 18 month period.

He also showed the victim pornographic images and asked her to copy what was depicted.

Mellor assaulted a second child, also during lessons, attempting to engage her in sexual activity and committing an indecent act in front of her.

He was arrested in January last year and later charged with five counts of indecent assault on a child and a charge of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency.

He was further charged with making indecent images of a child, after 20 illegal images were discovered on a computer seized when he was arrested.

Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court, Mellor pleaded not guilty and the case went to trial.

On Thursday (March 7) he was convicted on all counts.

As well as a six year prison sentence he was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and added to the sex offenders’ register, both for indefinite terms.

Detective Sergeant Rob Grieve, of Kent Police, said: “Robin Mellor grossly abused his position of trust as a teacher and tutor, in order to sexually abuse children.

“Today’s sentence will not take away the emotional and physical trauma his victims were made to endure as children, but it will hopefully bring some closure.

“Mellor was a teacher at several primary schools in west Kent, in areas which included Ditton and Larkfield and we can’t discount the possibility he may have committed further offences which may not yet have been reported.

“I would like to thank the two victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward and bringing Mellor to justice.

“I do hope their courage empowers any other victims of sexual abuse to have the confidence to contact police.

“We will always treat victims with dignity and sensitivity and thoroughly investigate any offences.”