20 firefighters are at an incident in Lynton where a vehicle has been found halfway down the cliff face. @DC_Police @swasFT in attendance further details to follow — Devon&Somerset Fire (@DSFireUpdates) March 9, 2019

Police and paramedics are also on the scene of the incident which took place on the Countisbury Hill on the A39.

Devon and Cornwall Police were originally called out to reports of a collision on the A39 between Tors Road and the Blue Ball Inn at arouund 8.50am this morning.

A police spokesman said a vehicle was found half way down the cliff but the driver was ‘safe and clear’ from the vehicle.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service, posting on social media, said there were 20 fire fighters on the scene.

Police say the road is still closed in both directions but traffic is coping well.

It is believed the paramedics are also in attendance.

