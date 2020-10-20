Devon County Council has asked road users to take extra care in the darker evenings, especially in bad weather when visibility may be reduced.

More vulnerable users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and horse riders are encouraged to wear reflective and fluorescent clothing to ensure they can be seen.

Motorists are also urged to look out for more vulnerable road users and to give cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders plenty of space.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, said: “People will be travelling to and from work or education in poor light conditions during this time of year, so the annual ‘be safe, be seen’ campaign is always an important reminder.”

Road safety advice from the county council

• Where possible, pedestrians should use marked crossing points on roads, and although they may have right of way over traffic on a zebra or light controlled crossing they are still responsible for ensuring that they don’t step out into traffic until vehicles have stopped for them.

• Cyclists must comply with the law by using a white front light, a red back light and a red reflector at the back.

• Horse riders should select crossing points very carefully and are asked to show courtesy to drivers who have slowed down for them.

• Motorists should overtake only when it is safe to do so, and drivers should pass slowly and allow plenty of room when overtaking.

• All road users should look out for each other and take care, particularly in wet or icy conditions or if there are leaves on the road.

More advice on staying safe on the roads this autumn and winter is available at http://devon.cc/staysafeinwinter and www.traveldevon.info.