St Brannocks Road will be closed north of Mullacott Farm near Ilfracombe for three nights from Wednesday, May 29, until Friday, May 31.

To minimise disruption and enable the work to be carried out safely the road will be closed to vehicles overnight from 7pm each day, reopening no later than 7am the following morning.

Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained.

For all other vehicles a recommended diversion route in both directions using roads of equal category will be signed, although motorists with good local knowledge may use minor roads to work their way around the closure and short cut the diversions.

The official signed diversion route will be in place through Ilfracombe via the B3230 New Barnstaple Road and A3123 and vice-versa.

Residents living within the closure may be able to have vehicular access their properties in exceptional circumstances by liaising with the site foreman, although it is not guaranteed.

Pedestrian access will be available throughout the work.

Any change to the start date or duration of works will be indicated on the advisory signs located on site.

The scheme will be carried out by contractor Skanska.