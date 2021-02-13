RNLI recruiting lifeguards to join North Devon team

Published: 1:00 PM February 13, 2021

The RNLI is looking for lifeguards to spend a season working on some of North Devon’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2021.

Recruitment for this season’s team of RNLI beach lifesavers has opened, ready for the summer. Beach lifeguards are at the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work, proactively managing the safety of the beach, offering safety advice to visitors and rescuing those in difficulty.

This year, the RNLI will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lifeguard service. Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

Patrick Le Good, 43, is now a Senior Lifeguard in North Devon, having started in 2015. He said: “I started lifeguarding to do something more meaningful with my life. It fits in with my lifestyle perfectly, it gives me free time to travel with my wife in the winter and surf all over the world.

“It also gives me the opportunity to get in the sea every day, keeping me fit and healthy. I love the surf conditions we get in North Devon and how busy the beaches get - lifeguarding here is demanding yet very rewarding. I remember us doing over 50 rescues in a day once at Croyde!

You may also want to watch:

“The best thing is looking forward to going to work every day, and having the beach as my workplace, while doing something that really helps others.”

Matthew Whitley, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for the area, says: “If you are looking for a unique and rewarding summer job, lifeguarding could be the perfect opportunity for you.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. Applicants will need to have a Beach Lifeguard Award from either the RLSS, SLSGB or SLSWales.

“The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field.”

Find out more about how you can help to improve the safety of your local community and apply to be part of our amazing lifesaving team at rnli.org/BeALifeguard.