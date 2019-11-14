RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

The base's airfield hosted part of the Royal Automobile Club's (RAC) Rally of the Tests.

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

Makes and models of all shapes and sizes took part in the technical tests of skill and speed as part of a three-day tour from Torquay to Chester.

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

Among the classic cars was a 1936 Bentley Derby, driven by Stuart Anderson and Leigh Powley, and there were plenty of Mini Coopers and Porsche 911s among the field of 89.

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

Cars navigated a special route on the runway at Chivenor, with a mixture of tight turns, slaloms and sweeping bends.

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

The overall winners of the RAC Rally of the Tests were the Morris Mini Cooper S crew of Steve Entwistle and Mark Appleton.

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

Phil Hindley and Martyn Taylor in were second in their Porsche 911 and the Volvo Amazon pair of Paul Dyas and Martin Pitt were third.

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart

RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart RMB Chivenor welcomed more than 80 classic vehicles for a stage of the RAC Rally of the Tests. Picture: Matt Smart