One of the men had fallen seven feet into the river at Taddiport at around 4.30pm and suffered a head injury.

A member of the public went in to try and rescue the man only to get stuck himself.

Fire appliances from Bideford and Barnstaple and a special rescue team from Barnstaple were sent to the scene. An ambulance crew was also sent for.

Both men were checked over by paramedics, with the man who suffered the head injury taken to hospital.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival the incident commander confirmed one male had fallen seven foot in the river suffering a head injury. In addition a member of public had tried to rescue the male and was now also stuck in the river.

“The crew promptly rescued both males from the river using water safety equipment, hose inflation and a triple extension ladder.”