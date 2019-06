Fuel appears to have been running through the river near the Taw Estuary over the weekend and into Monday, with distinct discoloured patches seen in the water around Barnstaple.

A statement from the Environment Agency said it had yet to find the source of the pollution and was unsure if the fuel in the river was from one single incident.

The Environment Agency's Paul Gainey said: "We are investigating the cause of a fuel pollution on the Coney Gut and Taw Estuary in Barnstaple. At the moment we have not found the source or whether it was one incident.

"We have officers on site and are taking action to remediate the pollution and find the cause."