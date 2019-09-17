Crews from Lynton and Porlock and a specialist rescue team from Barnstaple were called to Watersmeet Road, Lynmouth at 12.30pm on Monday (September 16) after reports the man had fallen into a river.

The elderly man had fallen into the river's shallow water from a path.

The crews, who were joined by the Coastguard, rescued the man using safety at height and confined space and water safety protection equipment.

He was left in the hands of paramedics on the scene.

A statement from Barnstaple Fire Station on Facebook said: "Our Specialist Rescue Team were called to Watersmeet along with pumps from Lynton and Porlock and the Coastguard.

"A man had fallen about 30ft from the path into the shallow river but was not under water.

"Our crews along with the Coastguard packaged the man into stretcher and then they carried him up the 10ft bank.

"They then had to walk with the stretcher for 1/4 of a mile to reach the road and the ambulance."