Joining the group for the 11th annual Ride for Precious Lives was well-known television and film star Andrew Lincoln, star of the hit TV series The Walking Dead and box office smash Love Actually. Andrew decided to take part after visiting the charity's Charlton Farm hospice earlier this year. Participants set off from the charity's Little Harbour children's hospice in St Austell on Friday (July 12) and called in at the Little Bridge House hospice in Fremington on Saturday (July 13), before heading out through Barnstaple and Bratton Fleming, up over Exmoor and finishing at the Charlton Farm hospice near Bristol on Sunday. The ride also featured cyclists from North Devon - including a team from the Bideford 'Blues' Amateur Athletic Club. After crossing the finish line on Sunday, Andrew said: