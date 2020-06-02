The show at the gardens in Torrington had previously been rescheduled for September 18-20 after the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) postponed its initial August dates.

It is one of three rescheduled RHS shows which have now been cancelled.

Those with tickets will be contacted by the RHS and offered refunds, 2021 show dates and other options.

RHS director general, Sue Biggs, said: “We continue to carefully follow Government advice and make responsible decisions with the health and safety of people always at the front of our minds.

“All future planned RHS shows are of course subject to Government advice allowing them to take place, but we hope to welcome you back in 2021 to some spectacular shows.”

Although the show is cancelled, Rosemoor reopened to the public on Monday (June 1), with safety measures in place.

Visitors must pre-book a time slot to visit the gardens, and visitor numbers are limited.

The reopening comes 10 weeks after the gardens closed due to the pandemic.