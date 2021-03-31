RHS Rosemoor opens new family trail for Easter

Published: 9:00 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM April 1, 2021

Pictured are children on the spring trail looking at a trail map - Credit: © RHS

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) have collaborated with organic and Fairtrade Chocolate and Love to bring a wonderful new family trail for the Easter holidays.

The trail is already open will remain so until April 18, it is a chance for families visiting RHS Garden Rosemoor, near Torrington, to have fun together outside. While exploring the gardens in all their spring glory and finding wonderful spring flowers, beautiful views, and spotting the abundance of wildlife, they can be solving all the clues on the trail designed to show how the delicious Chocolate and Love is made.

The self-guided garden trail for both adults and children (available daily) is available to download from the Rosemoor website (where you can also find out more and book tickets) or using a QR code on arrival at the garden.

Covid restrictions still apply and Rosemoor has strictly limited capacity each day. RHS members go free but all visits by members and non-members need to be booked online in advance.

On completion of the trail, each family will receive a Chocolate and Love goody bag including activity sheets, some seeds to plant and grow at home as well as a very nice treat!

For more information, please visit rhs.org.uk/rosemoor.