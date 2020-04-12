The show was initially scheduled to run from August 14 to August 16, but is one of three shows which are being rescheduled by the RHS as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is now planned to go ahead from September 18 to September 20, subject to Government advice.

Those with tickets will be contacted regarding later show dates and refunds.

RHS director general Sue Biggs said: “We continue to carefully follow Government advice and make responsible decisions with the health and safety of people always at the front of our minds.”

The gardens in Torrington have been closed since March 22, with a reduced level of staff looking after them.

The RHS has already cancelled a number of its shows, but has rescheduled the Rosemoor show as well as the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and the Hyde Hall Flower Show.