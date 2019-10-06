Starting in February, the successful candidates will receive expert RHS tuition, have their own plot to tend, and take away home-grown harvests.

They will receive regular allotment master classes and weekly access to their plots, all in the picturesque setting of RHS Garden Rosemoor.

Course leader Pete Adams said: "Our allotment course has grown from strength to strength over the past four years, and once again we are excited to welcome new novice vegetable growers to join us to learn from our expert team.

"We offer brilliant facilities, all the equipment and the know-how for a successful year of vegetable growing. So why not apply to join us for the 2020 course."

The course has a small fee to cover safety boots and a contribution towards materials and is open to everyone.

The course will start in February 2020 and run through to the end of the year. Applications close November 29. To apply, write to curator Jon Webster with a brief personal background (approx 50 words), stating why you would like a beginners vegetable plot at Rosemoor (approx 50 words), and indicating what you will do with your new knowledge (approx 100 words).

By post: Jon Webster, RHS Garden Rosemoor, Great Torrington, Devon, EX38 8PH. By email: jonathanwebster@rhs.org.uk.

For further information please visit www.rhs.org.uk/rosemoor .