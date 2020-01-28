Until March 31, carpentry and building tools, which can be used by the young people in their training, can be dropped into the collection bags at RGB's North Devon branches for its Tools for Africa appeal.

Amigos will then arrange for the donations to be collected, repaired and shipped to Africa.

For the past 13 years Amigos has been providing vocational learning opportunities in Uganda including training in carpentry and building techniques and apprenticeships.

The training helps young people gain vital employment to help support themselves and their families.

Phil Pugsley, CEO of Amigos, said: "Please do not underestimate the value of a simple act of kindness to change lives, because that is what the giving of tools through this campaign is helping to bring about for young Ugandans.

"They already have the 'heart', Amigos gives them the training, and the local community can provide the tools, which together will help lift those we work with, their families and communities out of poverty."

Lee Kift, branch manager at RGB Barnstaple, added: "We were overwhelmed by the response and the generous donations made following our previous plea and we're delighted to be working with Amigos again.

"This time the Tools for Africa appeal is specifically focusing on gathering carpentry and building tools, and we'd like to thank everyone who donates."

Visit www.rgbltd.co.uk to view a list of tools that are suitable for donation.