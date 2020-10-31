The builders’ merchants with branches across North Devon will be giving away independent shop and venue vouchers to encourage support for local businesses.

The new initiative kick-starts on Monday, November 2, when 10 RGB customers will win a £50 voucher to spend at their local butcher.

Then, every Monday until January 25, RGB will launch a giveaway where prizes will include 10 £50 vouchers to spend at an independent high street store, five £100 vouchers for use on a holiday cottage in the region and 10 £50 local attraction vouchers.

Lee Kift, branch manager at RGB Barnstaple, said: “There are many businesses in our area which have been struggling to survive this year, so it’s vital we do what we can to support each other.

“In total, we’ll be purchasing and giving away £6,500 worth of vouchers to be used at independent shops, venues and attractions. As well as helping businesses, we hope our Support Local initiative highlights the fantastic array of local companies that are on our doorstep.”

All RGB customers who spend £25 at the Barnstaple, Bideford, Holsworthy, Ilfracombe or South Molton branches will have the chance to win a voucher.

Full terms and conditions, and a full list of the vouchers that will be on offer each week, will be available on www.rgbltd.co.uk.