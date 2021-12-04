RGB's North Devon branches helping others this Christmas

After having to restrict visits to loved ones last Christmas, many families are planning big celebrations this festive period, but there are some who will be alone. RGB Building Supplies is encouraging people in the local area to be part of its ‘Keeping you in mind’ campaign.

Between Wednesday 1st and Wednesday 15th December, the builders' merchant is inviting people to write a message on a postcard, or for younger residents, RGB has designed a Christmas colouring sheet. RGB’s branch teams will then pass on the postcards to homeless shelters and the pictures to care homes, as well as to Devon Mind who will distribute them to those it supports.

In addition, RGB’s North Devon branches in Barnstaple, Bideford, Holsworthy, Ilfracombe and South Molton are holding festive food days on Friday 10th December to raise money for Devon Mind, one of their charity partners. Staff are encouraging customers to join them during the day for mince pies, a slice of yule log, sausage rolls and other Christmas treats, in return for a donation to the charity.

As a local charity affiliated with the national Mind association, Devon Mind provides advice, information and support. They create campaigns to improve support services, raise awareness, and promote the understanding of mental health in Devon. The charity also runs a number of support groups, recovery courses and one to one counselling sessions.

Violet McKenzie-Pegg, Branch Manager at RGB Bideford, commented: “While it will be wonderful to enjoy a large family gathering this year, there are some people in the area who will be spending the whole festive period alone, and with our ‘Keeping you in mind’ campaign we want them to know that there is always someone thinking about them. We look forward to receiving the pictures and postcards and distributing them throughout our community. We thank Devon Mind for helping with this.

Tom O’Leary, Branch Manager at RGB South Molton, added: “To continue our support of Devon Mind, we are inviting the community to join us on our festive food day and help us to raise money to support the work that the charity does. We’ll all be wearing our Christmas jumpers on the day, and hope visitors to the branch do too.”

The Christmas postcard and colouring sheet can be collected from any RGB branch or downloaded from its website – www.rgbltd.co.uk. Once complete, they can be returned to any RGB branch or emailed to brandteam@rgbltd.co.uk

From all the colouring sheets received, RGB will also choose two winners. The first prize winner will receive a £40 Argos voucher and RGB will make a donation of £75 to the local Mind charities – Devon Mind, Cornwall Mind and Mind in Somerset – in their name. The runner-up will receive a £20 Argos voucher and a £25 donation will be made to the local Mind charities.