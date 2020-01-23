The appeal invited people to donate good quality, pre-loved items to a drop points in RGB's North Devon branch.

Bulk bags full of clothing, shoes, books, DVDs and Blu Rays, toys, accessories, jewellery and bric-a-brac were given and passed on to the charity.

The items will now be sold in Devon Air Ambulance shops helping it continue to save hundreds of lives across Devon.

Tracy Owen, fundraising manager at Devon Air Ambulance, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to RGB and their customers for their ongoing support, and in particular for the donations to the Christmas appeal.

"We have 19 shops, so any donations are extremely welcomed to keep both helicopters flying."

Violet McKenzie-Pegg, branch manager at RGB Bideford, added:

"We'd like to thank all our generous customers and staff, and the local community for their donations. Devon Air Ambulance does amazing life-saving work and we were delighted to help it raise money with our Big RGB Christmas Appeal."

Devon Air Ambulance is RGB's chosen charity. Its shops welcome donations of good quality items. Details about what can be given can be found at www.daat.org/Pages/FAQs/Category/shop-donations .