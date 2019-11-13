Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter plays Iris in Fame The Musical, coming to Barnstaple on November 12. Picture: Tristram Kenton Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter plays Iris in Fame The Musical, coming to Barnstaple on November 12. Picture: Tristram Kenton

I went along to see it and I wasn't disappointed - wow, what a production!

The theatre has been transformed by the incredible staging, which combined with the wonderful performance made me feel as if I had been transported to the West End for the night.

The brilliantly put together songs and choreography are delivered with aplomb and really showcase the skill, energy and enthusiasm of the entire cast.

Fame is a feel good, foot-tapping musical that will get you Dancin' on the Sidewalk (or in the aisles!)

Jorgie Porter with her on stage love interest 'Tyrone' - Jamal Crawford - in Fame The Musica. Picture: Tristram Kenton Jorgie Porter with her on stage love interest 'Tyrone' - Jamal Crawford - in Fame The Musica. Picture: Tristram Kenton

There are a number of performances to watch out for including Carmen (Stephanie Rojas) and Serena (Molly McGuire) who both have strong voices and sing with confidence and plenty of emotion.

Tyrone (Jamal Crawford) and Joe (Albey Brookes) have great stage presence and Joe injects plenty of adult / tongue in cheek humour which raises a lot of laughter from the audience.

Iris (Jorgie Porter) steals the scene when she arrives on stage and Miss Sherman (Mica Paris) plays her part as strict teacher very well and really lights up the stage when she sings towards the end.

Lastly, I doff my cap to the trumpeter (was it actually Goody aka Alexander Zane?) who belted out all the notes with wonderfully clear tone throughout.

Catch Fame The Musical at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from November 12. Picture: Tristram Kenton Catch Fame The Musical at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from November 12. Picture: Tristram Kenton

I wholeheartedly recommend that you grab some tickets for the show and enjoy. Don't forget your leg warmers!

Fame the Musical is playing at the Queen's Theatre until Saturday, November 16.

For tickets and show times, call 01271 316523 or go to https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .