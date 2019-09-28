Restoration work being done on the 1904 Oyster boat. Picture: The Clovelly Estate Company Limited Restoration work being done on the 1904 Oyster boat. Picture: The Clovelly Estate Company Limited

She has been restored by Cockwells Boats, Mylor, for Clovelly Estates.

On completion of the main works at Mylor, she was sent to Instow to be finished off and launched before she could be sailed to Clovelly on August 23.

The boat will be sailed around Bideford Bay during the milder months of April to October each year. Bessie is referred to in the Falmouth Working Boat, a book by Alun Davies, as an original Looe (Cornwall) built boat of 19ft 6ins in length.

She was later named Vivian when she moved early in her life to new owners in Falmouth to work commercially on the Helford Oyster beds.

In retirement, she regularly raced with other boats of her class at Falmouth on the weekly summer evenings. At some point before she was moved to her last owner in Mousehole, near Penzance, where she reverted to her original name, Bessie.