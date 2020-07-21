The park’s old timber toddler swings have been replaced with new ones, the zip wire has been refurbished to meet current safety standards, and a new all-weather surface has been put under the zip wire to allow for year-round use. Westacott residents held an informal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, with Councillor John Mathews and four-year-old Ronnie Weir doing the honours. The repairs cost just shy of £7,000, with money coming from a range of sources. Local residents were able to crowdfund £500 towards the repairs, and Cllr Mathews contributed £1,000 from his Devon County Council locality fund. Government funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government contributed £2,630, with the rest from North Devon Council’s play area repair budget. Resident Marcella Priest Roberts orchestrated the community crowdfunding campaign for the park, which is part of a planning application from Progress Land to build up to 149 homes, with the proposed access road going through the area. She said: “The whole community has really come together and everyone has helped.” Cllr Mathews said: “It’s a great asset to for the community, and it is sending a message that it is well used by the community as well.” North Devon Council said it has not been formally approached regarding the purchase of the land it owns.