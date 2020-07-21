Westacott residents celebrated the new equipment in the play area. Westacott residents celebrated the new equipment in the play area.

The park’s old timber toddler swings have been replaced with new ones, the zip wire has been refurbished to meet current safety standards, and a new all-weather surface has been put under the zip wire to allow for year-round use.

Westacott residents held an informal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, with Councillor John Mathews and four-year-old Ronnie Weir doing the honours.

The repairs cost just shy of £7,000, with money coming from a range of sources. Local residents were able to crowdfund £500 towards the repairs, and Cllr Mathews contributed £1,000 from his Devon County Council locality fund.

Government funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government contributed £2,630, with the rest from North Devon Council’s play area repair budget.

Resident Marcella Priest Roberts orchestrated the community crowdfunding campaign for the park, which is part of a planning application from Progress Land to build up to 149 homes, with the proposed access road going through the area.

She said: “The whole community has really come together and everyone has helped.”

Cllr Mathews said: “It’s a great asset to for the community, and it is sending a message that it is well used by the community as well.”

North Devon Council said it has not been formally approached regarding the purchase of the land it owns.